MLB World Reacts To Rob Manfred's Controversial Minor League Thought
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's status as publicly enemy No. 1 in the baseball world won't change anytime soon.
On Tuesday, Manfred was asked if his owners don't pay minor league players a living wage because they can't afford to or they aren't interested in doing so. His response to that question was baffling.
"I reject the premise that they're not paying a living wage," Manfred said.
Considering the MLB recently agreed to a $185 million salary relief settlement with its minor league players, this response from Manfred is a bit ridiculous.
The baseball world has collectively agreed to crush Manfred for these comments.
"Literally three days ago MLB agreed to pay $185 million to minor leaguers for violating minimum wage laws," David Gardner tweeted.
"There are 85 off-ramps to answer this question and Rob chose to plow through the guard rail," Jeff Jones of BND.com wrote.
Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times replied, "Yikes."
"Simply pay Rob Manfred a minor league salary - only during the season of course - and we’ll see what he thinks of it. I’m giving you a one star rating on Uber, Rob," Garrett Spain said.
Manfred will have a tough time finding people who agree with him on this subject.
Some minor league players make just $14,000 per year. That's simply not enough.