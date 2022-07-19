MLB World Reacts To Rob Manfred's Controversial Minor League Thought

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's status as publicly enemy No. 1 in the baseball world won't change anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Manfred was asked if his owners don't pay minor league players a living wage because they can't afford to or they aren't interested in doing so. His response to that question was baffling.

"I reject the premise that they're not paying a living wage," Manfred said.

Considering the MLB recently agreed to a $185 million salary relief settlement with its minor league players, this response from Manfred is a bit ridiculous.

The baseball world has collectively agreed to crush Manfred for these comments.

"Literally three days ago MLB agreed to pay $185 million to minor leaguers for violating minimum wage laws," David Gardner tweeted.

"There are 85 off-ramps to answer this question and Rob chose to plow through the guard rail," Jeff Jones of BND.com wrote.

Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times replied, "Yikes."

"Simply pay Rob Manfred a minor league salary - only during the season of course - and we’ll see what he thinks of it. I’m giving you a one star rating on Uber, Rob," Garrett Spain said.

Manfred will have a tough time finding people who agree with him on this subject.

Some minor league players make just $14,000 per year. That's simply not enough.