MLB World Reacts To Rob Manfred's Home Run King Pick

Aaron Judge may have overtaken Roger Maris, but he can't erase Barry Bonds, says MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred was asked by Craig Carton this week whether the commissioner's office had an official stance on the single-season home run record. Bonds hit 73 in 2001, but because of the former Giants star's links to PEDs, there are many fans who view Judge's 62 as the "true" clean record.

However, Manfred says you can't take away what Bonds accomplished.

"We have always taken the position that the record book says what it says," Manfred stated. "You can't change what happened. You can't undo what happened."

This statement has put Manfred in the good graces of a significant portion of MLB fans, albeit for what is likely a short period of time.

Have to agree with Manfred here. It's like when a college basketball or football program wins a championship but later has the wins "vacated" for some type of violations.

You can't take away what we all saw Bonds do. He's the rightful single-season home run king.