MLB World Reacts To Shocking Carlos Correa Free Agency Decision

The MLB world is still trying to process the late-night news that free agent Carlos Correa is heading to New York to play for the Mets.

Correa had reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants last week, but the team canceled his introductory press conference on Tuesday after a "medical concern" popped up on a routine physical.

Mets owner Steve Cohen used that holdup as an opportunity to swoop in and land the two-time All-Star shortstop to the reported tune of $315 million over 12 years. Media members and baseball fans alike are shocked at the way things flipped.

"The Giants had Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge for like 3 days and 11 minutes," said Marc Carig of The Athletic about San Francisco's failed pursuits of the two stars.

"The Giants badly wanted to sign a big free agent to improve their team and increase interest from fans. They lost out on Aaron Judge, then had Carlos Correa and lost him to the Mets. All the other top FAs have already signed elsewhere. That’s a tough spot," echoed Lindsay Adler of the Wall Street Journal.

"Steve Cohen reached out directly to Scott Boras once Carlos Correa's deal with the Giants fell apart. Cohen knew the Mets needed to get another bat and he wanted it done," said Mike Mayer of Metsmerized.

After a strong 2022 season ended in playoff disappointment, the Mets are going all-out to win it all in 2023.

Signing Correa is the latest indication of how serious their pursuit of a title is.