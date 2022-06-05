MLB World Reacts To Shocking Ejection Sunday

We had arguably the craziest ejection of the 2022 Major League Baseball season on Sunday.

Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly was ejected in the bottom of the ninth of his team's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Pressly threw inside against Royals hitter Michael A. Taylor. Following the pitch, the umpires went out to discuss what happened.

The Astros closer was ultimately tossed from the game.

"I’m not usually a big anti-umpire guy but this is actually straight up embarrassing," Jared Carrabis tweeted.

Pressly was shocked.

So was most of the baseball world.

Houston went on to win Sunday's game, 7-4.