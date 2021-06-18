It’s hard to put into words how spectacular Angels’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been this season. So let’s just leave it as this: he’s a starting pitcher that’ll be competing in this year’s Home Run Derby.

That’s right. Ohtani announced on Friday he’ll be competing in the Home Run Derby next month. The lefty slugger has been one of baseball’s best home-run hitters so far this season, totaling 19 on the year. He’s just three behind league-leaders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22) and Fernando Tatis Jr (22).

Ohtani has matched his brilliance at the plate with his dazzling performances on the mound. He’s 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 10 games.

It’s practically impossible to outshine Mike Trout, especially when your his teammate, but Ohtani’s done it. He’ll put his batting power on full display when he takes to the plate at next month’s Home Run Derby. Take a look.

Shohei Ohtani dropped the news he’ll be competing at the 2021 Home Run Derby with an epic hype video. Take a look.

Shohei Ohtani literally dropped a hype video about his Home Run Derby announcement baseball is soooo hot in the streets pic.twitter.com/erfcMn6JMQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 18, 2021

Despite playing for an Angels’ club that still can’t escape the depths of the AL West, Shohei Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to win this season’s AL MVP award. Frankly, as long as he avoids injuries and remains consistent, it’s his award to lose.

Baseball fans are hyped that Ohtani will be competing at the Home Run Derby in July.

From Shohei Ohtani’s trip to Coors Field in 2018 https://t.co/6DqZeYpk9q — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 18, 2021

Shohei Ohtani will be the first pitcher ever to compete in the HR Derby, as well as the first Japanese-born participant. Ohtani has 11 homers this season of 425 feet, the most in MLB. pic.twitter.com/77AyeZFLta — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, 2021 As a batter: .270/.354/.615 in 257 PA

19 HR, 47 RBI, 10 SB

.404 wOBA / 160 wRC+ / 2.3 WAR As a pitcher: 2.70 ERA in 53.1 IP

32.9 K%, 13.1 BB%, .176 BAA

3.56 FIP / 1.2 WAR It's hard to think this is real. — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) June 18, 2021

Shohei Ohtani is great for the game of baseball. And there’s a good chance he’ll be the man of the hour over All-Star weekend.

The Home Run Derby commences Monday, July 12 from Coors Fields. ESPN will provide coverage.