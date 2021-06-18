The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Joining Home Run Derby

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It’s hard to put into words how spectacular Angels’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been this season. So let’s just leave it as this: he’s a starting pitcher that’ll be competing in this year’s Home Run Derby.

That’s right. Ohtani announced on Friday he’ll be competing in the Home Run Derby next month. The lefty slugger has been one of baseball’s best home-run hitters so far this season, totaling 19 on the year. He’s just three behind league-leaders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22) and Fernando Tatis Jr (22).

Ohtani has matched his brilliance at the plate with his dazzling performances on the mound. He’s 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 10 games.

It’s practically impossible to outshine Mike Trout, especially when your his teammate, but Ohtani’s done it. He’ll put his batting power on full display when he takes to the plate at next month’s Home Run Derby. Take a look.

Shohei Ohtani dropped the news he’ll be competing at the 2021 Home Run Derby with an epic hype video. Take a look.

Despite playing for an Angels’ club that still can’t escape the depths of the AL West, Shohei Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to win this season’s AL MVP award. Frankly, as long as he avoids injuries and remains consistent, it’s his award to lose.

Baseball fans are hyped that Ohtani will be competing at the Home Run Derby in July.

Shohei Ohtani is great for the game of baseball. And there’s a good chance he’ll be the man of the hour over All-Star weekend.

The Home Run Derby commences Monday, July 12 from Coors Fields. ESPN will provide coverage.


