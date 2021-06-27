MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Insane Performance

The Spun

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

For years, superstar Mike Trout has carried the otherwise mediocre Angels on his back. Since Trout’s injury absence, Shohei Ohtani has lifted the mantle in his place, and is doing so in remarkable fashion.

Ohtani came up just a single short of hitting for the cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. He got better and better as the game went along.

The two-way star struck out and walked in his first two at-bats. He then doubled, tripled and homered (in that order) during his final three at-bats, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI in the Angels’ 6-4 win.

Ohtani’s ninth-inning homer helped Los Angeles add an insurance run before Raisel Iglesias notched the save.

Ohtani tripled in the top of the seventh when the Angels were trailing by a run. His extra-base hit scored a runner from second, tying the game in the process. Ohtani reached third standing up. He now has a league-leading 45 extra-base hits on the year.

Take a look.

Ohtani is also the fastest Angels player to reach 25 home runs in a season. It took him 77 team games.

We have officially run out of words to try and describe Shohei Ohtani, so we’re going to let baseball fans do it for us.

Take a look below at how fans are reacting to Ohtani’s incredible performance on Sunday.

Enjoy Shohei Ohtani while you can. The Angels are destined to miss the postseason for the seventh straight season. They find themselves 10.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West at 37-40.

Barring a miraculous turnaround, the Angels are once again going to find a way to waste generational talents like Ohtani and Mike Trout.


