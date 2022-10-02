MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Clouds form shadows across the field during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on August 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season.

Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news.

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season.

USA TODAY MLB insider Bob Nightengale first reported the big retirement news.

MLB fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Bob was the first to say LaRussa was a candidate for the White Sox and first to report he was taking medical leave. Looks like a done deal," one fan wrote.

"Bob also adds La Russa will likely stay in the #WhiteSox organization as a special assistant. He also says Carlos Beltran —the only player identified in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal—would be a perfect fit as the next Sox manager," another fan wrote.

"Bob mentions Mike Shildt here as a candidate in Chicago, and he certainly will be. Would also expect him to draw a long look from the Angels, who in recent years have hired a half dozen former Cards personnel in part thanks to advice from Mark DeJohn, Shildt’s mentor," another fan added.

"It’s a start. If White Sox fans think getting rid of LaRussa will change everything, think again. Everybody needs to go. Top down. The worst part of the last few seasons were injuries, second to lack & poor decisions at trade time. We will see. Go forth with guarded optimism," one fan added.

Best of luck in retirement, Tony.