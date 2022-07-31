MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though.

According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outfielder Joey Gallo could be on the move following the Benintendi trade.

Milwaukee could be a good landing spot for Gallo, who's struggled to find his swing in New York.

"Buy low and see what happens. It’s what the Brewers have to do," one fan tweeted.

"If his career can improve somewhere else, then go ahead. It hurts me everytime he walks back to the dugout without a hit," a Yankees fan added.

"Fact: Aaron Judge is on pace for 67 home runs, 8 home runs more than Joey Gallo's hits (59) is in pace for," Hector Gomez added.

It will be interesting to see where Gallo ends up.