On Thursday night, the Major League Baseball world received some stunning managerial news.

Longtime Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin is reportedly leaving the club to join the San Diego Padres on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports. Melvin was the longest-tenured manager in the league before the move.

The news came as a shock to the baseball world considering Melvin opted into the final year of his contract with the A’s. However, he’ll be leaving to take over one of the best rosters in the big leagues.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Huge news in San Diego. The Padres get one of the best and most well-respected managers in the game,” one person on social media said.

Oakland A’s reporter Shayna Rubin called the move “a shock” and suggested the team might be slashing payroll in the near future.

“Well, this is a shock and huge loss for the A’s,” she said. “Also a pretty strong indication that there will be a significant payroll slash in Oakland.”

Melvin posted an overall record of 853-764 with Oakland, reaching the playoffs six times in 10-plus seasons with the organization.

Now he’ll get to take over a club with enough talent to make the rest of the big leagues jealous.