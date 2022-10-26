MLB World Reacts To Surprising Manny Ramirez News
Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at the New York Yankees this week.
Ramirez told MLB insider Hector Gomez that after watching the ALCS he wants to make an MLB comeback.
"Watching the Yankees series, I think that I can still (to make a comeback). I need a winter league team to play," Ramirez said. "Someone call me, someone send me the number of any lawyer. I want to play in Australia or Taiwan."
Ramirez, 50, last played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011.
Baseball fans are quite amused by these comments from Ramirez. After all, it's the perfect way for him to troll the Yankees.
"I, too, thought I had a chance to play professional baseball while watching the Yankees last week," Otis Hart said.
One fan tweeted, "Sign this man @RedSox."
"He's still on the payroll, what do we have to lose," another fan commented.
Ramirez spent 19 seasons in the MLB. He finished his career with 555 home runs and 1,831 RBI.
Though it would be a juicy storyline, the odds of Ramirez returning to the diamond are very slim.