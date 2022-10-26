MLB World Reacts To Surprising Manny Ramirez News

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: Former left fielder Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox reacts with former designated hitter David Ortiz after being presented with his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque during a pre-game ceremony before a game against the Detroit Tigers on June 20, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at the New York Yankees this week.

Ramirez told MLB insider Hector Gomez that after watching the ALCS he wants to make an MLB comeback.

"Watching the Yankees series, I think that I can still (to make a comeback). I need a winter league team to play," Ramirez said. "Someone call me, someone send me the number of any lawyer. I want to play in Australia or Taiwan."

Ramirez, 50, last played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011.

Baseball fans are quite amused by these comments from Ramirez. After all, it's the perfect way for him to troll the Yankees.

"I, too, thought I had a chance to play professional baseball while watching the Yankees last week," Otis Hart said.

One fan tweeted, "Sign this man @RedSox."

"He's still on the payroll, what do we have to lose," another fan commented.

Ramirez spent 19 seasons in the MLB. He finished his career with 555 home runs and 1,831 RBI.

Though it would be a juicy storyline, the odds of Ramirez returning to the diamond are very slim.