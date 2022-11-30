MLB World Reacts To The Aaron Judge Contract Offer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees must empty their wallets to keep Aaron Judge in town.

The star outfielder will net an enormous contract after crushing an AL-record 62 home runs in an MVP campaign. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees started offseason negotiations with a noteworthy offer.

Passan reported that the Yankees offered Judge a contract of around eight years and $300 million, which would give him the highest average annual salary of any position player in MLB history. They may go higher if needed to keep up with competitors likes his hometown San Francisco Giants.

While that proposal handily eclipsed the seven-year, $213.5 million deal the Yankees offered before beginning the 2022 season, many fans think it's not enough to retain the star free agent.

However, not everyone thinks it's a bad offer for Judge, who turns 31 next April.

The Yankees, or any team that signs Judge, could regret paying the slugger top dollar in his late 30s. His 6'7", 282-pound frame and checkered injury past, combined with a high strikeout rate, could yield a precipitous late-career decline.

Yet that future damage may pale in comparison to New York losing the face of the franchise after a record-setting season.

While the reported offer exceeded Mike Trout's $35.5 million annual salary, a $300 million would give Judge the Yankees' third-highest total contract value behind Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole. It wouldn't be shocking if Judge clears Stanton's $325 million mark.