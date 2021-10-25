The legendary Ken Griffey Jr. is getting back in the game.

Griffey has purchase shares in the Seattle Mariners franchise. By doing so, he’s become a part-owner of the franchise and joined the Mariners Partnership Group.

Griffey is now the first former Mariners player to join the franchise as a partner. It’s only fitting he’s the first to do so.

“As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Griffey said following the news, via Mariners Blog. “I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners partnership group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”

A historic day for our franchise! Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has joined the Mariners Partnership Group. — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 25, 2021

As you probably expect, Seattle Mariners fans are absolutely thrilled.

For a franchise which hasn’t reached the postseason since 2001, Griffey could end up being the spark it needs.

Check out what the baseball world is saying about the Griffey Jr. news.

Gotta admit, when I covered his departure from the Mariners in 1999, I never would have guessed that Ken Griffey Jr. would one day be a part-owner of the team. Congrats to one of the good guys in the game. https://t.co/MPpEtrvhAN — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 25, 2021

Congratulations to the Seattle #Mariners who make their greatest move since drafting him: Ken Griffey Jr is now a part-owner of the Mariners — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 25, 2021

Ken Griffey Jr. has now owned every American League franchise. https://t.co/PJATiz2CPq — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 25, 2021

Well, that's an awesome way to kick off your Monday. The Kid has joined the #Mariners as part of the ownership group! https://t.co/1zNYFlOAyR — SoDo Mojo (@SodoMojoFS) October 25, 2021

Starting off Monday with this fantastic news! Incredible to have Jr. join the Mariners Partnership Group. #SeaUsRise https://t.co/oUNaU0tqEv — Kevin Martinez (@Kevin_Martinez) October 25, 2021

Ken Griffey Jr. joins a Seattle Mariners team ready for a postseason run in 2022.

The Mariners finished second in the AL West with a 90-72 record, but missed out on the postseason.

Griffey could end up being the spark and good luck charm the Mariners need to end their playoff drought.