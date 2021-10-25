The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To The Big Ken Griffey Jr. News

A closeup of Ken Griffey Jr.SEATTLE - APRIL 30: (FILE PHOTO) Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners smiles in the dugout prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on April 30, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. The team announced the retirement of Ken Griffey Jr. prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on June 2, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The legendary Ken Griffey Jr. is getting back in the game.

Griffey has purchase shares in the Seattle Mariners franchise. By doing so, he’s become a part-owner of the franchise and joined the Mariners Partnership Group.

Griffey is now the first former Mariners player to join the franchise as a partner. It’s only fitting he’s the first to do so.

“As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Griffey said following the news, via Mariners Blog. “I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners partnership group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”

As you probably expect, Seattle Mariners fans are absolutely thrilled.

For a franchise which hasn’t reached the postseason since 2001, Griffey could end up being the spark it needs.

Check out what the baseball world is saying about the Griffey Jr. news.

Ken Griffey Jr. joins a Seattle Mariners team ready for a postseason run in 2022.

The Mariners finished second in the AL West with a 90-72 record, but missed out on the postseason.

Griffey could end up being the spark and good luck charm the Mariners need to end their playoff drought.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.