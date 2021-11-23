The Tampa Bay Rays just gave Wander Franco a 12-year, $223 million contract, yet it somehow feels like a steal.

Franco reportedly signed the 12-year, $223 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Tuesday afternoon. The Rays wanted to lock up their young superstar for the long haul and dished out plenty of money to do so.

However, it’s widely believed Franco would have gotten an even bigger contract had he waited just another year or two. He emerged as one of the top players in baseball, especially in the postseason, and took the baseball world by storm.

At 20 years old, it’s understandable why Franco signed such a massive extension. But he would have probably garnered more had he waited. It’s a double-edged sword, to say the least.

BREAKING NEWS: Wander Franco signed a 12 year / $223 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 23, 2021

Plenty of baseball fans think Wander Franco isn’t getting paid enough, despite his new extension.

“It’s life-changing money no doubt, but $18.5mm a year for every bit of his prime is a crime against humanity,” one fan said. “When the floor is as exciting as the ceiling, this is the kind of win-win that can happen this early…,” another commented.

“If $223 million can be considered a bargain, it is for a talent like Wander. He’ll be a Yankees nuisance for years to come,” a fan said. Others are excited about the fact Wander Franco is sticking with the Rays. Players of his caliber usually bolt an organization like Tampa Bay’s for New York, Boston or Los Angeles. It’s pretty awesome Franco is staying put with the Rays. Love this for TB. What a steal. https://t.co/fX8oN1FdjU — Noah Seibel (@noah_seibel) November 23, 2021

Wander Franco will continue wrecking havoc on the AL East for the next decade.

The sky’s the limit for the young superstar.