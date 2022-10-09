MLB World Reacts To The Bombshell Aroldis Chapman News

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be missing one of their top longtime relief pitchers in the playoffs.

Aroldis Chapman has been left off the team's postseason roster, Aaron Boone announced Sunday.

"Aroldis Chapman will not be on the playoff roster. He missed a workout and had “not an acceptable excuse,” Aaron Boone said," Bryan Hoch tweeted.

Yikes.

That's bombshell news out of New York ahead of Game 1 later this week.

"Didn't expect this to be how the Aroldis Chapman era ended," one fan wrote.

"Any other team who has a player leave right before the postseason it's a very bad thing. With Aroldis Chapman and the Yankees it's the best news ever," one fan added.

The Yankees are choosing to move forward without him.

“I was disappointed that he wasn’t here. We gotta move on and get ready for a really good opponent," Boone said.

New York is set to take on Cleveland in the American League Divisional Series later this week.