MLB World Reacts To The Bryce Harper Surgery News

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches the video tribute before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will be out of the team's lineup for the foreseeable future. It was reported on Tuesday that he'll undergo surgery to stabilize his broken left thumb.

It has not yet been announced when Harper will go under the knife. According to NBC Sports' Jim Salisbury, a six-week timeline for Harper's recovery seems fair.

Harper's recovery timeline could change depending on how fast or slow his thumb heals.

The best-case scenario for the Phillies is that Harper returns in either late August or early September.

A few Philly fans are trying to look at this news from a positive standpoint. After all, Harper isn't expected to miss the rest of the season.

On the other hand, it's tough to be optimistic when a player of Harper's caliber misses a considerable amount of time.

Harper has been excellent this season, batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

The Phillies currently own a 39-35 record, which is eight games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.

Time will tell if the Phillies can hold down the fort while Harper is out.