MLB World Reacts To The Cardinals' Significant Roster Loss

Amid a tight National League Central race, the St. Louis Cardinals won't have their two best players for two games next week.

Per multiple reports, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado won't travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because they're unvaccinated, Canada travel mandates prohibit them from entering the country.

Per FanGraphs, Arenado and Goldschmidt rank first and second in WAR among all NL position players. Their lineup will take a substantial blow by losing their two MVP candidates.

While two games might not seem like much in a 162-game season, they enter Sunday trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 1.5 games. They lead the Philadelphia Phillies by one game for the NL's third and final wild-card spot.

Fans expressed disappointment over the news, questioning their commitment to the team and community. Some suggested that their decision not to get vaccinated should cost Goldschmidt and Arenado MVP consideration.

This is the only time St. Louis will travel to Toronto this season. However, others wondered what these stars would do if the Cardinals faced the Blue Jays in the World Series.

Goldschmidt and Arenado will bat No. 3 and 4, respectively for the Cardinals on Sunday against the Reds before taking a forced hiatus. They can return to action when beginning a three-game series at Washington on Friday night.