MLB World Reacts To The Christian Vazquez Interview

BOSTON, MA - JULY 30: Christian Vázquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox walks out of the dugout to bat during the first inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A bizarre series of events unfolded at Minute Maid Park this Monday night.

As Red Sox players were warming up ahead of an AL battle vs. the Astros tonight, news broke that Houston acquired Boston catcher Christian Vazquez.

Before he could even confirm the news with his team, reporters swarmed Vazquez to ask him questions.

Shell-shocked, Vazquez could only mutter a few words before a Red Sox PR member pulled him away from the scrum.

"Vazquez when asked if he was traded to Astros, 'I think so, yeah.' How does it feel: 'It’s a business.' Red Sox PR pulled him away," said Brian McTaggart.

You don't see that too often.

"Mad respect to Vazquez for stopping to speak with reporters fully aware of what had just happened," said Greg Levinsky.

"Have to feel for Vazquez here. If the trade was that far down the line…pending physical, etc…someone from the Red Sox should have been told to come get him off the field. I know social media works fast, but…you just have to," wrote Dan Roche.

"This is brutal. He looks shell shocked," said David Wade.

What a bizarre scene.

Christian Vazquez is on his way to Houston - well, he's there already.