MLB World Reacts To The Dave Roberts Decision News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks with manager Dave Roberts during batting practice ahead of the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Upset Los Angeles Dodgers fans called for manager Dave Roberts' job after an early playoff elimination.

They're not likely to get that wish.

According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are expected to retain Roberts for his eighth season in 2023. The skipper will begin the first year of a three-year contract extension signed this spring.

Although the Dodgers just completed a 111-51 season, some fans are still disappointed Roberts will return following an NLDS loss to the San Diego Padres.

Some fans see Roberts as a puppet for the front office led by team president Andrew Friedman.

Observers not fully pointing the blame on Roberts still want to see a Dodgers juggernaut achieve more playoff success.

This year is a case study for the randomness of postseason baseball. The Dodgers are one of three National League teams with over 100 regular-season wins to get booted early. In the American League, the 99-win New York Yankees could get knocked out on Monday night.

Roberts has steered the Dodgers into the playoffs every year. While they won the World Series in 2020, they have boasted the best roster on paper more than once during his tenure.

The Dodgers are built to play October baseball again next year, and the pitchforks will come back out if they don't last deeper into the playoff bracket.