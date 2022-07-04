MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter.

The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+.

"This is currently outside of Fenway Park. GO YANKEES #TheCaptain," wrote Randy Wilkins, the director of the project and a diehard Yankee fan. "Shout out to ESPN marketing for the placement."

Wilkins is not the only Bronx Bombers fan enjoying this sight.

We're going to assume most Red Sox fans don't feel the same way. In the grand scheme of things, it's not a huge deal that this is up, but it has to be annoying as hell for Boston supporters.

Imagine a billboard of Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez or David Ortiz in the Bronx? Yankee fans would be livid.