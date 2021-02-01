The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To The Dustin Pedroia News

Boston Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia at bat.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox at bat during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 15, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. All uniformed players and coaches are wearing number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After 14 MLB seasons, all with the Boston Red Sox, second baseman Dustin Pedroia is ready to call it a career.

Pedroia announced his retirement earlier today, capping a decade-and-a-half career that included two World Series titles. In his 14 seasons in Boston, Pedroia was a four-time Golden Glove winner, a four-time All-Star, AL MVP, AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger.

Pedroia finishes his baseball career with 1,805 hits, 140 home runs, 394 doubles and .299 batting average. He is the only Red Sox infielder to win the Golden Glove four times.

The New England Patriots and Barstool Sports both wished the Boston legend happy trails. The MLBPA congratulated him on a terrific career too.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame praised Pedroia too, noting that several of his bats from Boston’s 2007 and 2015 World Series titles are already in Cooperstown.

Many other Red Sox and non-Red Sox fans alike are praising Pedroia for being an exceptional professional. Some noted that the way he hit the ball made him ideal for playing at Fenway Park.

Pedroia’s 2008 season was one of the best in Red Sox history. He led all of baseball with 213 hits and 54 doubles that year as he made his first of three straight All-Star games and the MVP award.

Getting into Cooperstown may be a challenge for Pedroia in the years to come. But he has a permanent spot in Red Sox lore.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.