MLB World Reacts To The Dustin Pedroia News

After 14 MLB seasons, all with the Boston Red Sox, second baseman Dustin Pedroia is ready to call it a career.

Pedroia announced his retirement earlier today, capping a decade-and-a-half career that included two World Series titles. In his 14 seasons in Boston, Pedroia was a four-time Golden Glove winner, a four-time All-Star, AL MVP, AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger.

Pedroia finishes his baseball career with 1,805 hits, 140 home runs, 394 doubles and .299 batting average. He is the only Red Sox infielder to win the Golden Glove four times.

The New England Patriots and Barstool Sports both wished the Boston legend happy trails. The MLBPA congratulated him on a terrific career too.

Happy Retirement to the legend Dustin Pedroia #LaserShow pic.twitter.com/QSz3jtPjyD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2021

One of Boston's best. Congrats to Dustin Pedroia on a great career! pic.twitter.com/VYcLZVlPci — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2021

After 14 Major League seasons, Dustin Pedroia is officially retiring. The @RedSox second baseman has been a 4x All-Star, AL MVP, AL Rookie of the Year, 4x Gold Glove Winner and of course a 2x World Series Champion. Congratulations on a fantastic career, Dustin! pic.twitter.com/8AMvXHBWQ8 — MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) February 1, 2021

The National Baseball Hall of Fame praised Pedroia too, noting that several of his bats from Boston’s 2007 and 2015 World Series titles are already in Cooperstown.

There were too many line drives to count, and at least a couple of them hit by @redsox star Dustin Pedroia came off bats he donated to the #HOF from the 2007 World Series and the 2015 season. Congratulations, Dustin, on an outstanding career! Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox pic.twitter.com/3XtpPjjjJ8 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) February 1, 2021

Many other Red Sox and non-Red Sox fans alike are praising Pedroia for being an exceptional professional. Some noted that the way he hit the ball made him ideal for playing at Fenway Park.

No matter how the last three years went healthwise, you have to have full respect for the type of player Dustin Pedroia was for a long time for the Red Sox. He will go down as one of the best all around players in team history. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 1, 2021

Hat tip to #RedSox Dustin Pedroia's amazing career. Here's his career home run spray chart overlaid at Fenway Park… He was made for Fenway. pic.twitter.com/sXHJc3AgOS — Daren Willman (@darenw) February 1, 2021

Dustin Pedroia played with more heart and grit than most of the league combined. He led by example every single day… A true grinder. I consider myself lucky to have played alongside him. Here’s to the next chapter, buddy. You did it the right way. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 1, 2021

Pedroia’s 2008 season was one of the best in Red Sox history. He led all of baseball with 213 hits and 54 doubles that year as he made his first of three straight All-Star games and the MVP award.

Getting into Cooperstown may be a challenge for Pedroia in the years to come. But he has a permanent spot in Red Sox lore.