MLB World Reacts To The Encouraging Matt Carpenter News

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 3: Matt Carpenter #24 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Yankees could receive a lift on offense when the playoffs begin in October.

Matt Carpenter's latest X-rays showed healing in his broken left foot. He should be able to take the next step in his rehab process.

The best-case scenario for the Yankees, according to Bryan Hoch, is that Carpenter gets activated in the postseason.

Carpenter, who signed with the Bronx Bombers in late May, was hitting .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI prior to his injury. His return would certainly help the team's chances of making a World Series run.

As you'd expect, Yankees fans are pleased with the latest update on Carpenter.

"They don't wanna see this demon back in the lineup its gone get scary," a fan tweeted.

"Huge if they can be healthy for the postseason," a second fan said.

"Even more impetus for the Yankees to clinch early," a Yankee fan wrote. "If they can give Carpenter and Benintendi 4 or 5 games before the postseason, even expecting that they will be very limited, that could be a big bonus."

The Yankees currently own a 5.5 game lead over the Blue Jays for first place in the AL East.

The magic number for the Yankees to win the AL East is 10.