If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez.

Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was hopeful that Martinez would be able to play against the Yankees, but he told reporters over the weekend that it was too tough to make a definitive call about the four-time All-Star’s availability.

Now that Martinez is officially out, MLB fans may have to change their predictions for tonight’s game.

“JD Martinez is not on Wild Card roster as Jon Morosi reported,” MLB Network insider Jon Heyman said. “Big blow for Boston.”

Martinez was excellent in the regular season for the Red Sox, posting a .286 average with 28 home runs and 99 RBI.

As you’d expect, Yankees fans aren’t too upset about Martinez missing tonight’s game.

No JD Martinez tonight? What a shame — Ｊａｋｅ (@JakeRepNY) October 5, 2021

Red Sox fans, meanwhile, are cautiously optimistic that Martinez’s absence could be a blessing in disguise. Of course, that’s only if Martinez has to miss a short period of time.

Even though Martinez has been outstanding this season, his numbers against the Yankees this season have been underwhelming.

JD Martinez vs the Yankees this year: 11-56 (.186), 2 HR, 3 RBI, 18 K — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) October 5, 2021

We’ll find out tonight if Boston’s lineup can have success against Gerrit Cole without Martinez in the middle of the order.

First pitch for the AL Wild Card Game is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.