It has been a quiet offseason for MLB thus far, but we got some action on Christmas Eve with slugging first baseman Josh Bell on the move.

The Washington Nationals acquired the 28-year-old Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon in exchange for a pair of minor league prospects, right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean. For Washington, the deal was a chance to buy low on a player coming off a disappointing shortened 2020 season.

Bell was an All-Star in 2019, however, blasting 37 home runs and driving in 116 runs while slashing .277/.367/.569. The Nationals are betting on the hulking switch-hitter to regain that form.

After news of the Bell trade went public, analysts and insiders from around baseball weighed in with their thoughts on the move.

Love it for the Nats. 2019 Josh Bell was an absolute beast. Hate it for Pirates fans, who have the most who gives a shit about winning ownership in baseball. Pittsburgh is a great sports city. It’s a shame they don’t have an ownership committed to building a championship team. https://t.co/lbjqcMToLT — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 24, 2020

Josh Bell telling friends that he’s thrilled going to a contender again with the #Nats — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 24, 2020

The Nationals are acquiring 1B Josh Bell from the Pirates for minor league righties Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean, source confirms. That's a potentially big bat the Nats just found in their Christmas stocking. (@JMackeyPG was first to report) — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) December 24, 2020

If you're surprised by lack of big-name prospect return the Pirates got for Josh Bell, keep in mind his value has plummeted, as a corner slugger at a time when the market is saturated with that kind of player. One exec asked: "Did the Pirates have to kick in money?" He's 28. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 24, 2020

Want to watch some fun home runs? Cool, me too. Here are the 6 longest HR of Josh Bell's career, all from 2019. 474 ft

472 ft

460 ft

454 ft

452 ft

451 ft 💪 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kVnrF9nkLy — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 24, 2020

Like we said, this trade is a worthwhile gamble for a Washington team that won the World Series in 2019 and is still in win-now mode. If it works out, they got a power-hitting first baseman for minimal cost.

For Pittsburgh, this trade fits their M.O. for as long as we can remember. The Pirates never want to spend money, so they are constantly flipping veteran players for assets–except when they trade prospects for a middling starting pitcher like Chris Archer.

Time will tell which side got the better of today’s transaction.