The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To The Josh Bell Trade News

Josh Bell follows through on a swing.PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 05: Josh Bell #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates singles to right field in the fourth inning during the game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on August 5, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

It has been a quiet offseason for MLB thus far, but we got some action on Christmas Eve with slugging first baseman Josh Bell on the move.

The Washington Nationals acquired the 28-year-old Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon in exchange for a pair of minor league prospects, right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean. For Washington, the deal was a chance to buy low on a player coming off a disappointing shortened 2020 season.

Bell was an All-Star in 2019, however, blasting 37 home runs and driving in 116 runs while slashing .277/.367/.569. The Nationals are betting on the hulking switch-hitter to regain that form.

After news of the Bell trade went public, analysts and insiders from around baseball weighed in with their thoughts on the move.

Like we said, this trade is a worthwhile gamble for a Washington team that won the World Series in 2019 and is still in win-now mode. If it works out, they got a power-hitting first baseman for minimal cost.

For Pittsburgh, this trade fits their M.O. for as long as we can remember. The Pirates never want to spend money, so they are constantly flipping veteran players for assets–except when they trade prospects for a middling starting pitcher like Chris Archer.

Time will tell which side got the better of today’s transaction.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.