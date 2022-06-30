MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Contract Rumor

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It doesn't look like slugger Juan Soto is going to be leaving D.C. anytime soon.

There's a major Juan Soto contract rumor flying around on Twitter this afternoon.

Per a report, Soto and the Nationals are discussing a contract extension. The numbers are staggering, coming in at 13 years and $425 million.

"SOURCE: Talks are intensifying between the #Nationals and Juan Soto regarding a second offer from the team to the star for a 13-years, $425 million extension, which will increase the initial $350 million offer by $75 million," said Hector Gomez.

Some fans are worried $425 million won't be enough for Soto.

"thats only 32 a year thats not gonna be enough. they gotta get to at least 36 a year in my mind, right? he should be the highest paid position player, not sayings he's better than trout tho but i mean cmon," one fan said.

"If they go up a bit like 430 I would say that gets it done," another fan wrote.

Another factor here to consider is the sale of the team.

"The fascinating dynamic here is how this fits with the possible sale. Does a potential buyer want a financial commitment of this level it did not choose? Or would they want a full reboot as they pry Corbin and Strasburg off the books year-by-year?," said Todd Dybas.

Will Soto play the rest of his career in D.C.?