MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Injury News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals are having a tough rebuild season, as they currently sit in the basement of the National League East.

Juan Soto was expected to be one of the lone bright spots for the 2019 World Series champions. However, Soto has struggled at times this season. He's still putting up better-than-average numbers, but he hasn't been the second coming of Ted Williams like many projected this year.

Now, Soto is dealing with an injury.

Soto left Sunday's loss to the Miami Marlins with an apparent lower-leg injury.

The Nats have gotten some good news on Soto's injury status, at least.

Soto told reporters on Monday that his MRI came back clean. He is day-to-day now.

Soto is also feeling better today than he felt on Sunday, which is a good sign.

Soto could be off for a couple of days, but the All-Star outfielder shouldn't miss too much time.