MLB World Reacts To The Kyle Schwarber News

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Cubs fans flocked to the internet to show love for one of their favorite players.

According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are tendering a contract for Kris Bryant. He noted that likely means the end of the line for beloved Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

“The Cubs are definitely tendering a contract to Kris Bryant, but barring a change of plans, will cut ties with outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora,” Nightengale reported.

Of course, that news sent Cubs fans down memory lane. The former first-round pick helped lead the Cubs to a World Series title just six months after suffering a devastating knee injury.

Here’s what fans had to say about the potential of losing Schwarber.

Reports are suggesting the Cubs are likely to release Kyle Schwarber tonight. If so, I will always remember Schwarber for his heroic performance in the World Series on a shredded knee. pic.twitter.com/bn1GjBmiuM — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) December 2, 2020

What Kyle Schwarber did in 2016 was one the most heroic Chicago sports performance ever. His big moment bombs as a rookie will NEVER be forgotten. Schwarbs never turned into the STAR I thought he would be, but i sure the hell loved having him on my favorite #MLB team. #cubs — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) December 2, 2020

The Chicago Cubs selected Schwarber with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

During the team’s World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Schwarber recorded seven hits, including one double, two RBIs, and one stolen base all the while batting .420 from the plate.

His best season came in 2019 when the former first round pick finished with 38 home runs, 94 RBI and a .250 batting average.