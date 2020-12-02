The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Kyle Schwarber News

Kyle Schwarber runs after a hit.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Cubs fans flocked to the internet to show love for one of their favorite players.

According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are tendering a contract for Kris Bryant. He noted that likely means the end of the line for beloved Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

“The Cubs are definitely tendering a contract to Kris Bryant, but barring a change of plans, will cut ties with outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora,” Nightengale reported.

Of course, that news sent Cubs fans down memory lane. The former first-round pick helped lead the Cubs to a World Series title just six months after suffering a devastating knee injury.

Here’s what fans had to say about the potential of losing Schwarber.

The Chicago Cubs selected Schwarber with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

During the team’s World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Schwarber recorded seven hits, including one double, two RBIs, and one stolen base all the while batting .420 from the plate.

His best season came in 2019 when the former first round pick finished with 38 home runs, 94 RBI and a .250 batting average.


