MLB World Reacts To The League Expansion Speculation

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

MLB has not added any new franchises since welcoming the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. However, commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to see two new organizations join the fold eventually.

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Manfred said he "would love to get to 32 teams."

MLB currently has 30 clubs, so what cities could be next in line? Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans were some popular picks on Twitter.

Many fans would also like to see baseball return to Montreal. The Expos moved from Canada to Washington D.C. and became the Nationals in 2005.

Others aren't enamored by the possibility of diluting the product with more teams.

Of course, more teams means more revenue. Manfred probably isn't the only commissioner seeking expansion in the major U.S. sports leagues, either.

But it's a dicey proposition with some current teams already unwilling to spend or unable to build competitive rosters.

Do you want to see expansion, and where should a new MLB franchise play?