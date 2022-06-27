MLB World Reacts To The Mariners, Royals Trade

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

MLB's summer of trading has begun.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Wyatt Mills and right-handed pitching prospect William Fleming.

Santana batted .216 with just four home runs for Kansas City, but the disciplined veteran maintained a .349 on-base percentage with a characteristically excellent 17.0% walk rate. The 36-year-old also caught fire in June.

Although Ty France had emerged as a star in Seattle's lineup, the 27-year-old first baseman went on the injured list Saturday with a left elbow sprain. Santana offers short-term assistance, but the deal has Mariners fans worried about the extent of France's expected absence.

Meanwhile, the 26-45 Royals are embracing a youth movement. Per MLB.com's Anne Rogers, they're calling up first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who was batting .280/.372/.576 in Triple-A.

They're expected to keep selling this summer. Some other trade candidates include pending free agents Andrew Benintendi and Zack Greinke and relievers such as Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont.

And as is the case anytime Carlos Santana comes up, there were plenty of "Smooth" references.

The exchange is far from a blockbuster, but the trade makes sense for both AL clubs.