MLB World Reacts To The Marlins' Trade Rumor

With the MLB trade deadline one week away, the Miami Marlins are reportedly ready to sell off.

Miami is 6-11 in the last three weeks and at 45-51, sits 5.5 games out of a wild card spot in the NL. They also just lost star second baseman Jazz Chisholm for at least several weeks due to a back injury.

The odds of the Marlins climbing back into the race seem slim, so insider Jon Heyman reports they are willing to trade anyone on the roster for the right price, save for ace starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Much of the Twitter reaction to Heyman's report is from fans of other teams speculating about what their pieces their team could raid from the Miami.

The next seven days figure to be pretty wild around baseball. Hopefully this year's deadline is like last year's, when several big-name players were moved.

Stay tuned.