MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Minor League Story

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Max Scherzer exudes intensity on the pitcher's mound, but he demonstrated his generous side while working his way back to the New York Mets.

The 37-year-old ace is recovering from an oblique injury that's sidelined him since May. In preparation for his return, the three-time Cy Young Award winner made two rehab starts at Double-A.

According to Jake Mintz of Fox Sports, Scherzer went above and beyond to treat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies players. While it's customary for a veteran stopping through the minors to provide a post-game spread, Scherzer paid over $7,000 for "a locker room feast that included bone-in ribeye, filet mignon and lobster."

That's not all. Scherzer also bought AirPods for all the players.

It's been a long time since Scherzer lived the often difficult life of a minor-league baseball player, but he can probably remember the struggle. Onlookers showed admiration for his classy gesture.

Scherzer is slated to come off the injured list Tuesday to face the Cincinnati Reds. With the Mets' NL East lead over Atlanta rapidly dwindling, they'll be glad to welcome back the star. "Mad Max" had posted a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in his first eight outings.

Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom is scheduled to make a rehab start for Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday night. Let's see if he takes a page out of his teammate's playbook.