MLB World Reacts To The Mets, Yankees Investigation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Wednesday night that an investigation is being launched by the MLB to see if the Mets and Yankees had improper communications about Aaron Judge.

A recent story from SNY insider Andy Martino stated the Mets would not bid against the Yankees for Judge because the two owners - Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner - don't want to ruin their mutually respectful relationship.

The MLB wants to see if this improper communication between Cohen and Steinbrenner actually took place. If so, it would be a violation of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement.

For the most part, the baseball world believes this story is nonsense.

D.J. Short of NBC Sports tweeted, "The whole notion of the Mets not even sniffing around on Judge is totally ridiculous, especially if the Yankees could be real players on Nimmo, deGrom, Bassitt, Walker, etc."

"This 'tampering' is the dumbest thing in all of sports…you’d have to be a moron if you don’t think all teams and players communicate in one way or another all the time…," one fan said.

"Can‘t wait for Rob Manfred to tell us MLB owners have never done a single wrong thing in their whole lives," another fan wrote.

The idea of the Mets refusing to make a run at Judge seems hard to believe. He's an elite hitter who would elevate the team's chances of making a World Series run.

In the event Cohen and Steinbrenner did have improper conversations about Judge's future, it'll be interesting to see how the MLB reacts. It's hard to believe that tampering doesn't take place during the offseason.