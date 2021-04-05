The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Nick Castellanos News

St Louis Cardinals fight with Cincinnati Reds.CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 03: The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals fight in the fourth inning over a run by Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 03, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball announced a two-game suspension for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos‘ role in the bench-clearing brawl that happened between the Reds and St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

During the game, Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and then had some words with catcher Yadier Molina. Things got heated when he stood over Woodford after scoring on a wild pitch.

As Castellanos stood over Woodford, Molina shoved him from behind. Things quickly got out of hand and a shoving match ensued.

After the game, Castellanos said he had nothing but respect for Molina. But that doesn’t appear to have been enough for MLB to avoid punishing him.

“That guy could have punched me in the face. I’d still ask him for a signed jersey,” Castellanos said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’ve got nothing but respect for that cat, bro.”

The response on Twitter has been astonishment from fans of the Reds and Cardinals alike.

Nick Castellanos intends to appeal the suspension and the ensuing fine. Yadier Molina, on the other hand, has yet to be disciplined for his role in the brawl.

In the meantime, Castellanos will be eligible to play for Cincinnati while he appeals his suspension. The Reds went on to win that game 9-6 and then the series with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

This isn’t over, not by a long shot. The two teams will play each other again in St. Louis later this month.


