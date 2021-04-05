MLB World Reacts To The Nick Castellanos News

Major League Baseball announced a two-game suspension for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos‘ role in the bench-clearing brawl that happened between the Reds and St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

During the game, Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and then had some words with catcher Yadier Molina. Things got heated when he stood over Woodford after scoring on a wild pitch.

As Castellanos stood over Woodford, Molina shoved him from behind. Things quickly got out of hand and a shoving match ensued.

After the game, Castellanos said he had nothing but respect for Molina. But that doesn’t appear to have been enough for MLB to avoid punishing him.

“That guy could have punched me in the face. I’d still ask him for a signed jersey,” Castellanos said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’ve got nothing but respect for that cat, bro.”

The response on Twitter has been astonishment from fans of the Reds and Cardinals alike.

For celebrating, and the guy who was actually pushing got fined a few bucks — Kejong ⚪ (@CircusWheel) April 5, 2021

As a cardinal fan, this is lame as hell. The issue is dead, just let it be. — Aaron D. (@iAirDry) April 5, 2021

He got drilled on the first pitch of the AB, when he scores and the pitcher that hit him is right there, he screams. Understandable and predictable. Molina is a great catcher, but he was the instigator for this 'brawl'. — CPK in a2 (@guy_in_michigan) April 5, 2021

What a JOKE!!! Don’t yell “Let’s F’n Gooo!” in anyone’s face or you’ll get suspended. https://t.co/pun0y7RR3f — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) April 5, 2021

Nick Castellanos intends to appeal the suspension and the ensuing fine. Yadier Molina, on the other hand, has yet to be disciplined for his role in the brawl.

In the meantime, Castellanos will be eligible to play for Cincinnati while he appeals his suspension. The Reds went on to win that game 9-6 and then the series with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

This isn’t over, not by a long shot. The two teams will play each other again in St. Louis later this month.