MLB World Reacts To The Robinson Cano News

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano reportedly tested positive for a performance enhancing drug and will miss the 2021 MLB season.

The 38-year-old slugger is coming off a bounceback year with the Mets that saw him bat .316 with 54 hits, 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 49 games. But by all accounts, his 2021 season is over and the $24 million the Mets were due to pay him is forfeit.

Reaction across the MLB world is a mix of calling Cano’s professional career over and laughing at the Mets’ expense. Just last week the Mets fanbase welcomed in new owner Steve Cohen, and hoped that his presence and investment in the club would mean a chance in their moribund fortunes.

But unfortunately, sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same. The Mets are learning that the hard way today.

cano will be 39 when suspension ends. so his career is now very likely done–and that may be part of reason he was willing to risk his second suspension. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) November 18, 2020

Given that it’s 2020 and we’re still in the middle of the pandemic though, some people stopped reading at “tested positive” and assumed that Cano has COVID-19.

You know it’s 2020 when I read that and it took me 30 seconds to realize it was not covid-related “tested positive…” completely different mental association now… — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) November 18, 2020

Others are simply relieved to have that $24 million salary off the books for 2021.

Mets presumably had big $ to spend. Now they have more, thanks to the Cano ban. LeMahieu and/or Ozuna fit better now. Springer, Realmuto still fit. Also need starting pitchers of course. Should be a wild winter for them. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 18, 2020

Everything breaking the right way for the #Mets lately. https://t.co/mE8M04JLM3 — Danny Bags (@DannyBagsZ) November 18, 2020

The Mets acquired Cano in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in 2018 under then-GM Brodie Van Wagenen. New York got Cano, Edwin Diaz and $20 million in exchange for Jay Bruce, Jarred Kelenic, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista, and Justin Dunn.

The trade was panned at the time, and is still being criticized today.

But after this incident with Cano, it looks like his time with the Mets is over.