The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To The Robinson Cano News

Mets and Marlins players observe a moment of silence.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins stand in a moment of silence prior to the start of the game at Citi Field on August 27, 2020 in New York City. Several sporting leagues across the nation are postponing their schedules as players protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano reportedly tested positive for a performance enhancing drug and will miss the 2021 MLB season.

The 38-year-old slugger is coming off a bounceback year with the Mets that saw him bat .316 with 54 hits, 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 49 games. But by all accounts, his 2021 season is over and the $24 million the Mets were due to pay him is forfeit.

Reaction across the MLB world is a mix of calling Cano’s professional career over and laughing at the Mets’ expense. Just last week the Mets fanbase welcomed in new owner Steve Cohen, and hoped that his presence and investment in the club would mean a chance in their moribund fortunes.

But unfortunately, sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same. The Mets are learning that the hard way today.

Given that it’s 2020 and we’re still in the middle of the pandemic though, some people stopped reading at “tested positive” and assumed that Cano has COVID-19.

Others are simply relieved to have that $24 million salary off the books for 2021.

The Mets acquired Cano in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in 2018 under then-GM Brodie Van Wagenen. New York got Cano, Edwin Diaz and $20 million in exchange for Jay Bruce, Jarred Kelenic, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista, and Justin Dunn.

The trade was panned at the time, and is still being criticized today.

But after this incident with Cano, it looks like his time with the Mets is over.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.