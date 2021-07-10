MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury.

Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.

Upon hitting the ground, Acuna’s right knee bent inwards. He immediately went to the ground in pain before he was unable to walk off the field under his own power and was eventually carted off.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was off to another terrific start this season. In 81 games, the young star is batting .281 with 83 hits, 54 RBI and 24 homers. We certainly hope this isn’t the end of his season.

The baseball world was devestated to see Acuna Jr. down on the field during Saturday’s game. Plenty of fans have sent in their reactions to the unfortunate injury.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is without a doubt one of the most beloved and exciting players in baseball, regardless of fan affiliation. We are sending our thoughts to him and the entire Braves’ organization. Let’s hope his injury isn’t serious.

The Braves, meanwhile, are 43-44 this season, good for second place in the NL East. They are four full games behind the New York Mets, who stand at 46-39 as of Saturday afternoon.