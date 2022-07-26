MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, MLB Network's Jon Morosi revealed that teams have been calling the Los Angeles Angels to see if Shohei Ohtani is available. Well, it appears the New York Mets have shown interest in the reigning AL MVP.

Jim Bowden of CBS has reported that Mets general manager Billy Eppler has contacted the Angels to check in on Ohtani's availability. It's unclear where those talks went.

This may not seem like a huge deal, but Eppler has strong ties to the Angels. He was their general manager from 2015-20 before accepting the same position with the Mets.

Unsurprisingly, Mets fans are hopeful the team finds a way to acquire Ohtani.

Ohtani is having yet another All-Star season with the Angels. In 93 games, he's batting .256 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs.

Since there's one more year remaining on Ohtani's contract, the Angels need to determine if they can work out a long-term deal with their versatile superstar. If not, they may need to explore his trade market.

Of course, if Ohtani is available before the trade deadline, the Mets and several other teams will most likely offer a package of prospects to the Angels.