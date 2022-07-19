MLB World Reacts To The Stephen Strasburg Injury News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg's return to the mound was cut short. To make matters worse, there's a legit chance his season is over.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Strasburg is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a nerve issue.

The only good news here is that Strasburg is not expected to have another surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Nationals fans are worried if we've seen the last of Strasburg for the 2022 season and beyond.

"Doesn't surprise me the way Davey spoke at the press conference right after the announcement Stras was headed to IR. Honestly, it's possible Stras's career is done and we need to come to terms with that," one person said.

Strasburg, 34, remains under contract for another four years. Fans believe his deal may go down as one of the worst in recent history.

In his only appearance this season, Strasburg gave up seven runs on eight hits in a little over four innings of work.

When healthy, Strasburg is a special talent. Unfortunately, that talent hasn't been on display in quite some time.