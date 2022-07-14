MLB World Reacts To The Tim Kurkjian Hall Of Fame Photo

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 09: Commentator Tim Kurkjian on the field prior to game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Tim Kurkjian will receive the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Career Excellence Award at the National Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend.

The longtime ESPN correspondent has covered MLB for decades. Given his wholesome joy over the game's quirks and ticks, it's only fitting to see him smiling at his own tribute in Cooperstown.

Kurkjian's son, Jeff, shared a photo taken from his mother. The Hall of Fame honoree is happily looking at a picture of himself in recognition of his award.

"He deserves this!" Jeff declared. Many of his colleagues agree.

"Nobody does it better," ESPN senior writer Don Van Natta Jr. wrote on Twitter.

"HOF person," ESPN reporter Michele Steele said. "In every way."

"There has never been a writer, any sport, any continent, any time, who was a better caretaker for his sport than Tim Kurkjian," former ESPN personality Dan LeBetard wrote. "His passion, touch and decency don’t have an equal. He shouldn’t go in the Hall of Fame, though; the Hall of Fame should go in his house."

Fans also expressed their appreciation for Kurkjian's infectious enthusiasm and joy when covering baseball.

Congratulations to Kurkjian on a well-deserved honor.