MLB World Reacts To The Troubling Kenny Lofton News

CHICAGO - 1998: Kenny Lofton of the Cleveland Indians looks on during an MLB game versus the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois during the 1998 season. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Indians star Kenny Lofton is reportedly facing a troubling lawsuit.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the former All-Star outfielder is being sued by a former employee.

Lofton, a speedy wide receiver in the 1990s, is being sued by one of his ex-employees for allegedly sending graphic photos.

"One of Kenny Lofton's former employees is now suing the ex-MLB star ... alleging the famous baseball player exposed one of his female subordinates to pictures of his penis," TMZ Sports reports.

Baseball fans are disappointed.

"Man, the Gold Glove SS, now the CF? Tribe’s golden ‘90s era All-Stars are not aging gracefully," one fan tweeted.

"Oh no what," another fan added.

"Can we sue people for what they do to other people?" another fan wondered.

Lofton, 55, played in the major leagues from 1991-2007.