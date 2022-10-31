MLB World Reacts To The Viral Justin Verlander Photo
Justin Verlander didn't appear intimidated by the Philadelphia fans when the Astros arrived at the ballpark this afternoon.
Houston is scheduled to play the Phillies tonight in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is tied 1-1, with Philadelphia having rallied to win Game 1 and the Astros controlling Game 2 start to finish.
When the Houston team bus pulled up, Verlander greeted the booing crowd with the middle finger.
Astros fans are loving Verlander's brash display, while the reaction from Phillies fans has been more mixed.
"Has bro seen his playoff era? Did he not just blow a massive lead? Lmfao keep talking buddy," one said.
"If you do two at the same time, it’s called a Philly salute. He loves us," another countered.
"That’s the Philadelphia hello idk why everyone’s pressed," said a third.
Verlander could not hang on to a 5-0 lead in Game 1, enabling the Phillies to come back and win in extra innings. Houston evened the series in Game Saturday night.
Rain permitting, Game 3 will get underway at 8:03 p.m. ET tonight on FOX.