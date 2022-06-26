MLB World Reacts To The Wild Angels vs. Mariners Fight

A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.

Here's what happened:

From there, a lot of craziness ensued.

Here's a full look at the brawl that took place on the field on Sunday afternoon:

Jesse Winker ended up flipping off the entire Los Angeles Angels crowd following the brawl:

Even Anthony Rendon, who is currently out for the season with a wrist injury, got involved in the brawl.

The Angels and the Mariners are currently tied at 0-0 in the top of the second inning.

This will be an interesting one to follow.