MLB World Reacts To The Wild Card Matchups

Gleyber Torres sliding into home plate.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees is tagged out by Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox trying to score on Aaron Judge #99 single in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The 2021 MLB postseason begins on Tuesday night. This year’s Wild Card matchups are as juicy as they come–on paper at least.

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees secured their spots in the playoffs with dramatic wins this afternoon. Both finished 92-70 in the regular season and tied for second place in the AL East, but because of Boston’s 10-9 head-to-head record against the Yankees, they will host the Wild Card matchup.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 106 games–and still didn’t win the NL West. Because the Giants won 107 games, the defending World Series champs will have to make due hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in Wednesday’s Wild Card game.

In terms of name brands, it is hard to do better than these four teams. The stakes are through the roof as well, with the winners of these two games advancing and the losers going home for the winter.

Not surprisingly, the baseball world is justifiably pumped for these matchups.

The AL Wild Card Game between the Yankees and Red Sox will get going at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday from Fenway Park. ESPN will broadcast the action.

The NL Wild Card Game between the Dodgers and Cardinals will start at 8:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

