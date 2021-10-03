MLB World Reacts To The Wild Card Matchups

The 2021 MLB postseason begins on Tuesday night. This year’s Wild Card matchups are as juicy as they come–on paper at least.

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees secured their spots in the playoffs with dramatic wins this afternoon. Both finished 92-70 in the regular season and tied for second place in the AL East, but because of Boston’s 10-9 head-to-head record against the Yankees, they will host the Wild Card matchup.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 106 games–and still didn’t win the NL West. Because the Giants won 107 games, the defending World Series champs will have to make due hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in Wednesday’s Wild Card game.

In terms of name brands, it is hard to do better than these four teams. The stakes are through the roof as well, with the winners of these two games advancing and the losers going home for the winter.

Not surprisingly, the baseball world is justifiably pumped for these matchups.

Nice matchup for AL Wild Card: Gerrit Cole vs. Nate Eovaldi — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 3, 2021

THE WILD CARD GOES THROUGH BOSTON

pic.twitter.com/eIFRs2lN2N — Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 3, 2021

The NL Wild Card is SET. Who do you got? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3h4B27H0KK — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) October 3, 2021

Trea Turner on what to expect from Max Scherzer on Wednesday: “He’s already angry.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 3, 2021

Red Sox win. The MLB playoffs are set. No Game 163. Tuesday, AL wild card: Yankees at Red Sox Wednesday, NL wild card: Cardinals at Dodgers Thursday, ALDS Game 1s: WC winner at Rays, White Sox at Astros Friday, NLDS Game 1s: WC winner at Giants, Atlanta at Brewers — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2021

The NL Wild Card game is going to be goooood 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dWjHSgPQiz — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2021

The Dodgers are the greatest Wild Card team in history. Their reward after magnificent season: they get red-hit Cardinals and brilliant vet Adam Wainwright in one-and-done game. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 3, 2021

MLB couldn’t ask for a better start to the post-season:

TUE: Red Sox vs. Yankees

WED: Dodgers vs Cardinals

Four of the most storied franchises in the sport play elimination games to start the playoffs. Wow. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 3, 2021

The AL Wild Card Game between the Yankees and Red Sox will get going at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday from Fenway Park. ESPN will broadcast the action.

The NL Wild Card Game between the Dodgers and Cardinals will start at 8:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.