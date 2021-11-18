MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Bryce Harper News

After moving from the Washington Nationals to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, All-Star slugger Bryce Harper barely missed a beat on his new team. But while his efforts haven’t gotten the Phillies to the postseason yet, he has played well enough for individual glory.

On Thursday, Harper was voted the National League Most Valuable Player. He beat out former Washington Nationals teammate Juan Soto for the coveted award.

Harper is coming off a sensational year that saw him lead Major League Baseball with 42 doubles – a career high. He also led MLB in slugging percentage (.615) and OPS (1.044). For his efforts, he earned the Silver Slugger award for the second time in his career.

Harper also had 35 home runs – tied for his most since 2015, when he also won NL MVP. His .309 batting average was the third-highest of his career while his .429 on-base percentage was the second-highest.

Unfortunately, the Phillies as a team struggled to share the success that Harper enjoyed. They went 82-80, missing the playoffs for the 10th year in a row.

Fans on Twitter offered their congratulations to Harper for his MVP win:

a PHANTASTIC season Bryce Harper is your 2021 NL MVP! pic.twitter.com/cl4gu5J1dx — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 18, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS NL MVP, @bryceharper3!! Well deserved in every way. Busted his ass for this city and this team on a nightly basis. Every at-bat became must see TV Philadelphia is lucky to have this guy

pic.twitter.com/1FGNw0elZd — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) November 18, 2021

Some noted that the award puts Harper in rare company. He is one of only five players to win the MVP award for two different franchises:

Bryce Harper becomes the 5th player in MLB history to win MVP with two different franchises 👏 pic.twitter.com/VqqiVAVaih — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 18, 2021

Others noted that Bryce Harper now shares rare air with three other Phillies legends – Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Mike Schmidt.

Bryce Harper becomes 4th Phillie to win MVP over last 70 years

💥💥

Bryce Harper

Jimmy Rollins

Ryan Howard

Mike Schmidt pic.twitter.com/GAPerPKq4D — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 18, 2021

Bryce Harper is one the best player in Major League Baseball today. While he isn’t everyone’s favorite and has yet to win the World Series, he seems like a shoe-in for Cooperstown someday.

Congrats on the big win, Bryce!