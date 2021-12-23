The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Cody Bellinger News

Cody Bellinger shushing the crowd.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gestures after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It turns out Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new contract right before the Dec. 1 lockout. However, the deal wasn’t reported until this Thursday.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s a one-year deal for Bellinger that is worth $17 million. This contract allows him to avoid arbitration.

The reason Bellinger’s new deal wasn’t announced after the lockout went into effect is because MLB teams stopped referencing players by their name during the work stoppage.

Bellinger has been an impact player for the majority of his career with the Dodgers. That being said, he’s coming off the worst season of his MLB career.

During the 2021 season, Bellinger had a .165 batting average with 10 home runs and 36 RBI.

While there are plenty of Dodgers fans who are happy Bellinger will remain in Los Angeles, there are also some MLB fans who don’t understand this new deal.

The hope for the Dodgers is that Bellinger can return to his MVP form. In 2019, he had a .305 batting average with 47 home runs and 115 RBI.

Even though Bellinger struggled in 2021, he did have 12 hits in the postseason. Perhaps that momentum will carry over to the 2022 season.

When Bellinger is playing at an elite level, the Dodgers are arguably the best team in the National League.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.