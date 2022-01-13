The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Depressing News

The Houston Astros field on MLB opening day.HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 02: A general view of the Opening Day logo at Minute Maid Park before the game between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles on April 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Today’s meeting between Major League Baseball and the players’ union reportedly went about as well as expected. Which is to say, not very.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported moments ago that the MLB Players’ Association reaction to the proposal from the league was “not positive.”

“Few on either side expected it to be,” Passan wrote. “The question is how soon the MLBPA counters. Spring training starting on time is in peril.”

While most MLB media members and fans had to expect this conclusion today, it doesn’t mean they were any less disappointed by it, as their reactions to Passan’s report showed.

The scheduled start of spring training is about a month away, and it sure doesn’t feel like the two sides will have an agreement hammered out by then.

It wouldn’t benefit the league or the players to miss regular season games, but that might wind up happening the longer this gets dragged out.

