MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Depressing News

Today’s meeting between Major League Baseball and the players’ union reportedly went about as well as expected. Which is to say, not very.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported moments ago that the MLB Players’ Association reaction to the proposal from the league was “not positive.”

“Few on either side expected it to be,” Passan wrote. “The question is how soon the MLBPA counters. Spring training starting on time is in peril.”

While most MLB media members and fans had to expect this conclusion today, it doesn’t mean they were any less disappointed by it, as their reactions to Passan’s report showed.

Here's Evan with this bulletin. Now here's a reminder: Time spent at the (digital) bargaining table is overrated. What matters is whether today's session – & new MLB proposal – will lead to real dialogue and some common vision of areas where they can potentially agree. https://t.co/Wt6HyRzFoQ — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 13, 2022

I hope a shortened spring doesn’t become an issue with a rash of early season injuries. https://t.co/3K4JHUJfFL — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) January 13, 2022

Both fully expected and fully annoying after they wasted so much time not talking https://t.co/TpEkisrsTD — FanSided MLB (@FanSidedMLB) January 13, 2022

We’re 100% losing regular season games over the lockout. Feel it in my bones https://t.co/lmM92qZUUh — Jake ⛏ (@InheritedRunnrs) January 13, 2022

Players are going to stick to their guns. Can’t blame them, either. https://t.co/BV6wYH9kVK — Darius Glover (@GloverDarius) January 13, 2022

The most predictable tweet of all time. If the owners are making proposals that even their side expects to not be positively received after 6 weeks of a lockout…then a path to deal just isn't there, and who knows when it will be. https://t.co/NnuSQ8zkTv — Jake T. O'Donnell (@jaketodonnell) January 13, 2022

Waiting weeks to come to the table with an offer you know the other side won't like is garbage negotiating. But hey, people are going to say the players are greedy and side with the teams anyway, so what does it matter? https://t.co/ljUtp8dwVD — Jeremy Timmerman (@jtimm684) January 13, 2022

Love this thing where one side proposes something and knows it won’t be positive for the other side. Great system here https://t.co/2R9EDyofUK — andy (@andylanechapman) January 13, 2022

The scheduled start of spring training is about a month away, and it sure doesn’t feel like the two sides will have an agreement hammered out by then.

It wouldn’t benefit the league or the players to miss regular season games, but that might wind up happening the longer this gets dragged out.