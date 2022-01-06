MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Mets News

In the fall of 2021, the New York Mets were beset with a scandal as acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). But today there was big news on Scott’s legal proceedings.

According to Mets insider Tim Britton of The Athletic, Scott has been found not guilty on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. The verdict comes just over two months after Scott was fired by the Mets.

On social media, many Mets fans feel a certain level of vindication for this verdict. Some feel that the media attention it received late last year was just more efforts by the media to humiliate the ballclub.

And now that Scott has been acquitted of the major charges, fans also believe he won’t stay unemployed for long. Some have said – jokingly or not – that the Mets themselves might bring Scott back into the fold:

The #Mets fired their top executive Zack Scott… who has now been found not guilty of all charges. Unreal. https://t.co/cqFXowsNk6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2022

Over/under on Scott getting a new baseball job is set at two months. https://t.co/F7CujPqJ5G — Kate Feldman (@kateefeldman) January 6, 2022

how soon is hired back? https://t.co/tNGhcFTi8H — S. Rose Gotsulias (@StaceGots) January 6, 2022

Zack Scott was a 17-year employee of the Boston Red Sox before being hired by the Mets in December 2020. After the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter in January 2021, Scott got the interim job.

The Mets didn’t exactly take the baseball world by storm during Scott’s brief tenure in the top job. They went 77-85 and missed the playoffs yet again.

But experience in top level baseball positions doesn’t grow on trees. Maybe Scott does have a future in baseball.

Will Zack Scott be hired by another MLB team this year?