MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Nick Castellanos News

After a monster season with the Cincinnati Reds during which he made his first All-Star game and became a massive internet meme, Nick Castellanos is set to hit the free agent market.

Castellanos is reportedly opting out of his contract with the Reds. He had $34 million and two years left on the deal.

But after the year he’s had, Castellanos is likely to find way more money on the open market. This past year he had a .309 batting average, 34 home runs and 100 runs batted in – all career-highs.

Between his stellar play on the field and possibly some of the memes on social media, Castellanos is likely to be a hot commodity in the offseason. Fans of numerous teams are already pounding the table to sign him. Take a look:

Castellanos has been my favorite option for the #Mets at DH (assuming it becomes universal) He can also be placed in RF should Conforto walk, but only prefer that in the scenario LF and CF is more defensively secure A big bat to keep an eye on this offseason https://t.co/cqcObZ3M8s — Tyler (@WardyNYM) November 4, 2021

I’d love the #WhiteSox to sign him but they can’t afford him https://t.co/njEeGliqzr — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) November 4, 2021

Fans of the Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are far less amused by Castellanos’ decision. Some feel that it’s yet another big blow that’s kept the team in the doldrums for years now:

The hits just keep on coming, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, being a @reds fan really helps build character. https://t.co/IDbeiCDgB4 — Daniel (@ukfan35) November 4, 2021

Sad but knew this would happen. Had a career year and was great in the clubhouse and community. https://t.co/xWnTDx09c7 — JKW3 (@jkw3tx) November 4, 2021

This ownership has a higher priority of trying to save a dollar than it does winning. Frustrating. https://t.co/ZOvrhA90hW — Cole DeMint (@coledemintC12) November 4, 2021

Nick Castellanos was the No. 44 pick in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. After several years in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut in 2013, finishing eighth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014. In 2017, Castellanos led Major League Baseball in triples with 10 of them.

But arbitration of his contract became an issue during his time in Detroit. During the 2019 season, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, finishing the season with them before signing a four-year, $64 million contract with the Reds in 2020.

The rest is history.

Where will Nick Castellanos wind up in free agency this coming year?