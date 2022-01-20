MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Tampa Bay News

On Thursday, the MLB’s official ruling on the Tampa Bay Rays’ recent proposal was revealed. It turns out the Rays will not be able to split seasons between Montreal and Tampa Bay.

Splitting the season between Montreal and Tampa Bay was discussed because the team’s attempt to build a full-time ballpark locally failed.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, this decision from the MLB left Rays officials stunned. That’s because they’ve spent over two years on this project and were expecting it to be approved.

“We put everything we had into this effort because we truly believed in it — we thought it was great for the Rays, for our players, for Major League Baseball, for Montreal and Tampa Bay,” Rays president Brian Auld told the Tampa Bay Times. “And to have the rug pulled out from under us like this is extraordinarily disappointing.”

Although the Rays are disappointed by the MLB’s decision, the baseball world seems to be on board with it.

“Thank goodness. This would have been an absolute joke,” an MLB fan said.

Thank goodness. This would have been an absolute joke. https://t.co/T3PkP1eAco — Strictly Sports Productions (@strictlysportsp) January 20, 2022

“One of the worst ideas ever by an MLB franchise,” another fan said.

One of the worst ideas ever by an MLB franchise https://t.co/w6MlTQ6Rqd — The Chuckin’ It Up Show (@chuckinitupshow) January 20, 2022

One fan had the following response to this news: “Truly asking anyone why a stadium can’t and shouldn’t be built in Tampa.”

Truly asking ANYONE why a stadium can’t and shouldn’t be built in Tampa. https://t.co/hk0tF7hC0q — Ted Nougat (@_sarahwithanh_) January 20, 2022

While this isn’t the verdict the Rays wanted, St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch hasn’t ruled out the possibility that a new stadium gets built in the future.

“With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth,” Welch said, via ESPN.

Only time will tell if the Rays can build a new, long-term home.