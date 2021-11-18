MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Wander Franco News

Fans of Major League Baseball waited impatiently for the emergence of Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Wander Franco.

During the 2021 season, they finally got their wish. The Rays called Franco up to the big leagues and he didn’t disappoint during his rookie season.

After just a few months in the big leagues Franco could be looking at a big new deal. According to a report from MLB insider Yancen Pujols, the Rays are offering Franco a deal worth upwards of $150 million.

“The deal proposed to Franco would be for a 10 year plus commitment worth between $150 – 200M,” Pujols said in the report. “Franco batted .288 with 7 HR and 3.5 WAR, coming third in ROY voting, won by teammate Randy Arozarena. Franco’s camp is studying the offer and are expected to counteroffer.”

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter to suggest Franco wait for a better offer.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Wander Franco would be a fool to accept this. CBA happening this year and you debuted at 19… don't do it https://t.co/SjL4kD88c8 — Kristian 🇦🇷🥐 (@Krossiant) November 18, 2021

he should definitely reject this https://t.co/T4zI8KrzjK — Cozuna (@LameIoMVP) November 18, 2021

The Rays finally called up Franco from Triple-A on June 22. It took him a few weeks to get comfortable, but when he did, everyone saw why he was the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

He lead all AL rookies after the All-Star break with a .314 average, 69 hits and 45 runs. The star shortstop also only struck out three times in his last 97 plate appearances.

He finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting despite playing in only 70 games.