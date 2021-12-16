MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Carlos Correa News

Carlos Correa was considered the top free agent heading into this MLB offseason. While plenty of teams would love to sign him, the All-Star shortstop has not yet found a new home.

The Detroit Tigers were one of several teams that pursued Correa prior to the MLB lockout. ESPN’s Buster Olney reportedly said the Tigers’ offer for Correa was in the ballpark of 10-year, $275 million.

Ultimately, the Tigers moved on from Correa and signed Javier Baez to a six-year deal.

Turning down that much money might seem a tad foolish, but Correa certainly knows his worth. In fact, most fans believe he deserves to earn more money than players like Javier Baez and Corey Seager.

“He should be asking for more than Seager because he’s better,” one fan said. “But at the same time, with a potential (although unlikely) salary cap looming, not sure who’s going to be willing to pony up for him now.”

He should be asking for more than Seager because he's better. But at the same time, with a potential (although unlikely) salary cap looming, not sure who's going to be willing to pony up for him now. https://t.co/MMK3c5IYk9 — Matthew Scheidel (@mscheidel315) December 16, 2021

“I have not heard Buster Olney say this, but if true and the bar for Correa really is at 10 years $275 million, I would be shocked if he is not a Yankee,” another said.

I have not heard Buster Olney say this, but if true and the bar for Correa really is at 10 years $275 million, I would be shocked if he is not a Yankee https://t.co/Urt2qq8wdY — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  (@FrankiesTwoLoud) December 16, 2021

Tigers fans would’ve loved having Correa in the Motor City, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

They tried https://t.co/APSXWgvM1p — Lions Uncensored podcast (@LionsUncensored) December 16, 2021

Correa proved his worth this past season with the Astros, finishing the year with a .279 batting average, 26 home runs and 92 RBI.

Whichever team signs Correa to a long-term contract should feel awfully good about their future.