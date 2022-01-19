The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carlos Correa News

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros where he played a massive role in three World Series trips, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is a free agent. And after failing to get the initial free agency offer he wanted, Correa has new representation.

Last night ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Correa has hired MLB superagent Scott Boras as his agent. Boras ranks among the most powerful sports agents in the world, netting his clients billions in contracts.

That obviously bodes well for Correa, who is expected to get a megadeal in free agency. Of course, Correa will likely have to wait until after the labor negotiations between the MLBPA and owners in the spring or summer.

But MLB fans are universally acknowledging that Corera is about to get paid. A lot of people suspect he’ll probably even be overpaid:

But above all, MLB fans know which team has the money to afford bringing him into the fold. The New York Yankees have the deepest pockets in American sports, and it feels inevitable that he’ll wear the pinstripes now:

Carlos Correa is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He had 155 hits and 104 runs in 148 games along with a career-high 26 home runs.

For his efforts, Correa earned All-Star and Golden Glove honors. He finished fifth in the AL MVP voting.

Will hiring Scott Boras precede Correa getting the biggest contract in Major League Baseball? Is it inevitable that he joins the Yankees now?

